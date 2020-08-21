Westville man charged after shooting self, filing false report

HOLMES COUNTY – A Westville man is facing multiple charges after accidentally shooting himself and then filing a false report with law enforcement.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to Wiregrass Medical Center Tuesday, August 18, in reference to a subject who arrived at the facility seeking care for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The deputy made contact with the victim, 28-year old Gordon Ray Wood of Westville, who stated he and his girlfriend were at the boat ramp on Vaughn Dead River Lane when a car occupied by two black males pulled up, and the men attempted to rob him. The victim went on to say one of the subjects had a gun and shot him in the leg.

Investigators began looking into the case, and the lack of physical evidence at the scene, along with other aspects of the investigation, simply did not add up. The cell phones of both the victim and his girlfriend were seized, and search warrants were conducted on both devices.

Evidence of criminal activity was located on the phones, along with incriminating evidence and photos taken just days prior to the incident which depicted the victim holding a gun like the one he described being shot with.

Investigators confronted Wood with the evidence, and he confessed to shooting himself and then throwing the gun into the river.

Wood is charged with making a false report to law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.

Other charges are pending in this case.