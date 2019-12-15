Betty Jean West, 87 of Graceville passed away December 13, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. Betty was born in Graceville on August 20, 1932 to the late Coy Eulon Taylor and Iris Blondell Retherford Taylor. A beloved mother and grandmother, Mrs. Betty loved her family and enjoyed her home where all the neighborhood kids would hang out when they were young. She loved collecting all her many garage sale treasures she would find, including books she loved to read. Mrs. Betty was a member of Damascus Baptist Church.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019 at Damascus Baptist Church with Bro. Brian Taylor and Bro. Joe Earnest officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville. Family will receive friends at the church Monday, 10 a.m., until time of service.

Flowers will be accepted or family request those wishing to make memorials to Emerald Coast Hospice 1330 Chipley, FL 32428.

Predeceased by her husband A.W. West, one brother Willie Dean Taylor.

Survived by five children Janet McQueen (John), Graceville, Alex W. West, Jr. (Debra), Southport, FL, Nancy Andrews (Grady Walker), Panama City, FL, Stephen West (Cindy Whitmere), Southport, FL, Sharon Copeland (Thomas), Chipley, FL; one sister Joyce Adams (Tommy), Graceville; fourteen grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren.