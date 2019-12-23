West Florida Electric honors employees

GRACEVILLE – This year, Darrell Creel, Manager of Purchasing and Stores in the Graceville district was named Administrative Employee of the Year by his peers at the event held December 10. Creel was chosen to receive this award by his co-workers because he best exemplifies the following traits: personality, punctuality, safety habits, team work, flexibility and outstanding performance on the job. His employment with WFEC began in the summer of 1995 working part-time as a warehouse employee and became full-time in 2001. In his position as Manager of Purchasing and Stores, Creel oversees the purchasing of materials, storing of those materials, inventory, buildings and grounds and maintenance. He is married to Crystal McCrary Creel and they have two sons, Gage, age 19 and Gavin, 12. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his wife and kids and working on things around the house.

“It makes me feel really special to be chosen to receive this award. I really appreciate everyone that thought enough of me to select me for this honor,” said Creel.

Employees also chose an Engineering & Operations Employee of the Year with Wesley Duboise taking home that honor. He was selected by his co-workers to receive this award because he best exemplifies the following traits: personality, punctuality, safety habits, team work, flexibility and outstanding performance on the job.

Wesley Duboise, a mechanic in the Sneads district office, has worked at WFEC since July 2012. He was originally hired as a right-of-way technician and pursued other opportunities in the co-op as they became available. Duboise has been married to his wonderful wife, Toni, for 16 years. Together, they have two children, a son, Layne, age 15 and a daughter, Addisyn, 13. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his children – whether at the racetrack with Layne or at the softball field with Addy. Wesley also enjoys teaching his son about engines and cars and coaching his daughter’s travel ball and recreation league teams.

“Honestly, I am truly honored to be chosen out of all of the hardworking and dedicated men and women that serve the community as WFEC employees, but I need to admit there is one person I could not be here without today. Through his leadership and guidance and his willingness to impart his knowledge at every turn, he inspired me to push myself to be better, to follow his example and do whatever I needed to do for the members and the company.

Though he started as a leader and coworker, he became a friend, and ultimately, turned into my brother – my family. For that I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to work with Harold Dunham. Without Harold, I would not be the person I am today and I want to send a special “thank you” to his family for allowing me the honor and privilege of working with him, learning from him and just knowing him,” said Duboise.

Chad Mitchell, a journeyman line worker, from the Graceville district, Shane Rustin, a line crew leader, from the Bonifay district and Josh Rabon, a journeyman line worker, from the Sneads district were each honored with Outstanding Service Awards. These employees were chosen to receive these awards because they best exemplify the following traits: personality, punctuality, safety habits, team work, flexibility and performance on the job.

One very special service anniversary was recognized this year as well. Debra Kamke, Manager, Personnel and Benefits celebrated her 45th year as a West Florida Electric employee. Kamke coordinates and administers the cooperative’s benefit plans, coordinates recruitment and hiring and manages the cooperative’s payroll process in her duties. She has been married to Gary Kamke for 37 years. They have a son, Casey & daughter, Kelli, and 2 grandsons, Zach, 5 and Jay, 4.

“The time that I have spent working at WFEC has been a blessing to me and my family and has been very rewarding. The employees are like a family and are always ready to come together to encourage and aid any fellow employee that is going through a difficult time. I have seen many changes during my years at the co-op, but what has remained constant is the care and concern that the cooperative has for its employees, community and members. I appreciate everything that all of the past and present trustees, CEOs and employees have done to make WFEC such a good place to work,” said Kamke.