West Florida Electric Cooperative donates to local school districts

GRACEVILLE, FLA. – As a not-for-profit, local, member-owned cooperative, West Florida Electric Cooperative cares about the communities it serves. The co-op recently made donations to the Calhoun County School Board, Holmes County School Board, Jackson County School Board, and the Washington County School Board to help purchase school supplies, personal protective equipment, and cleaning supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holmes County caption: Rick Hodge (right), Staking Engineer, Bonifay district, presented Superintendent Terry Mears (left) with a donation to help the school district purchase school supplies, personal protective gear, and cleaning supplies on behalf of West Florida Electric Cooperative.
Washington County caption: Derek Chadwell (left), Vice President Member Services & External Affairs, presented Superintendent Joe Taylor (right) with a donation to help the school district purchase school supplies, personal protective gear and cleaning supplies on behalf of West Florida Electric Cooperative.