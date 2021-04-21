West Florida Electric announces Board of Trustees election results

GRACEVILLE – West Florida Electric Cooperative (WFEC) election results for the 2021 Board of Trustees are as follows:

District 7:

Randy Bush – 2,369

Brian Lemiuex – 1,081

District 8:

Joe Rone – unopposed

District 9:

Myron Hudson – 1,896

Jeremy Rolling – 1,557

As a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative, WFEC is a democratic organization controlled by its members, who actively participate in setting policy and making decisions. The elected representatives are elected by the members and accountable to them. Members have equal voting rights (one member, one vote). The elections were overseen and conducted by Carr, Riggs & Ingram, CPAs and Advisors.