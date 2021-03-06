Wentz obit

Christian Wentz, 39, of Sneads, Florida, died, Thursday, March 4, 2021, at her residence.

Chris was known for her big heart. She was a loving and caring mother, wife, and daughter. She was a very selfless person, no matter the situation she always found the light at the end of the darkroom. She will be missed and she is so loved. She left us because her heart was just too big, she had to share it with the angels.

She is survived by her husband, Shane Wentz; children, Dalton, Kane, Kayleigh Wentz; parents, Bob and Joyce Kibbons; mother-in-law, Marylou Wentz; grandmother, Dorothy Campbell; and sister, Robbin Kibbons.

Funeral arrangements will be later announced by James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.