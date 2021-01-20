Weeks obit

Charles Lee Weeks, Sr., 74, of Cottondale, FL, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Southeast Health.

Charles was born December 17, 1946 in Malone, FL to the late Gordy and Sara Cloud Weeks. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1971 and later worked for both Marianna Police and Fire departments. Charles attended Friendship Assembly of God Church in Cottondale, FL. He enjoyed spending time with his family, taking care of his animals, and being with his dog, Pepper.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordy and Sara Weeks; brothers, Coy and John Weeks; and sister, Murl Merridith.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carolyn Weeks; three sons, Kevin Weeks and wife, Alisha of Cottondale, Charles Lee Weeks, Jr. and wife, Lory of Shreveport, LA, and Perry Gordon Weeks and wife, Mandi of Cottondale; seven grandchildren, Carol, Brooke, Guenda, Elizabeth, Mykenzie, Kylie, and Kade Weeks; one great great grandchild, Liam Weeks.

Graveside funeral service will be 3 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021 in Cottondale Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. John Vennell officiating, Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Navy Honor Guard.