Weeks arrested on drug charges

An officer with the Chipley Police Department observed Francis M. Weeks, 38, of Chipley, standing outside a local business during a routine patrol on March 5. The officer approached Weeks, who was known to have an outstanding warrant in Washington County, and confirmed the active warrant. The officer advised Weeks of the warrant and placed him under arrest.

A search of Weeks’ person found that he had a glass jar in his coat pocket, which contained methamphetamine. He was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the following charges: