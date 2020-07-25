Webster obit

Mr. Gordon Benjamin Webster, age 68, of Bonifay, FL, passed away July 23, 2020 at his home.

He was born July 23, 1952 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to the late Stewart Anthony Webster and Lavinia Ouis Doxtator Webster.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Webster was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra ‘Sandy’ Webster and three brothers, Kenneth Webster, Thomas Webster and Patrick Webster.

Mr. Webster is survived by one daughter, Catrina Kibler; one son, Dave Webster; four grandchildren, Selony Webster, Danny Webster, Junior Webster-Kibler and Jack Webster-Kibler; one great-grandchild, Mason Webster; three brothers, Edward Webster, Myron ‘Joe’ Webster and David Webster; four sisters, Theresa Cornelius, Barbara Webster, Brenda Ninham and Jackie Webster; many nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.