Weber obit

Mary Joann Weber, age 77, of Vernon, FL passed from this life on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at her house surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 1, 1943 in Knightsville, SC to the late Howard Nicholas Crosby and Mary Evelyn (Murray) Crosby.

Mary has been a resident of the Washington County area since 1980 moving from Charlotte, NC and she is a member of the New Bethany Assembly of God Church at Hinson’s Crossroads.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Harold Weber and her son, Jack Hogue.

Survivors include, two sons, Joseph Hogue of Vernon, FL, James Hogue wife Michelle of Greenhead, FL, four daughters, Mary Alice Hogue of Panama City, FL, Linda Mazzullo and husband Jimmy of Panama City Beach, FL, Melissa Batey and husband Craig of Vernon, FL, Miriam Haig and husband Kevin of Arkansas, one sister, Brenda Federline and husband Bruce of Pembroke Pines, FL, nephew, Shawn Federline and niece Jessie Stack. Mary is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at New Bethany Assembly of God Church at Hinson’s Crossroads at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Tim Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow at the New Bethany Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the Jimmy Swaggart Ministries at www.sonlifetv.com

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.