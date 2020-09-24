Weatherly obit

Mr. Gregory Charles Weatherly, age 59, passed away September 23, 2020 at his sister’s home.

He was born October 31, 1960 in Muncie, Indiana, to the late Charles Ezra Weatherly and Caroline Kay Collins Weatherly.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Weatherly was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Weatherly.

Mr. Weatherly is survived by one sister, Lana Kay Simmons and husband Richard of Vernon, FL; one brother, Shane Weatherly of Muncie, IN; one daughter, Amber Crouch Rhodes of Muncie, IN; multiple nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.