WCSO K9 assists in drug arrest

A Holmes County man was arrested after deputies were assisted during a traffic stop by a Washington County Sheriff’s K9.

Just after 9 a.m. on January 11th, deputies stopped a GMC truck traveling on State Road 77 near State Park Road in Chipley. K9 Titan was deployed and alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.

The driver, 53-year-old David Wayne Stanley, of Bonifay is being charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, felony distribution or delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A search of the vehicle resulted in deputies locating four bags containing a total of 25 grams of methamphetamine and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Stanley was booked into the Washington County Jail.