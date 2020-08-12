WCSO K-9 assists in arrest

A traffic stop on State Road 77 ended in the arrest of a Panama City Man on August 8.

The driver, 31 year old Charles Randy Johnson, was taken into custody after K-9 Kash conducted a Free Air Sniff, which alerted the odor of an illegal substance in Johnson’s vehicle.

Johnson was asked to remove all article from his pockets. The search resulted in deputies discovering a red cut off straw and clear plastic bag with a white powder residue that was confirmed to be methamphetamine.

Johnson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest without violence.