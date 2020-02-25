WCSO arrests

Recent arrests by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office have landed several people behind bars.

A man seen peering through the window of a home on January 24th was arrested by WCSO deputies after drugs were found in his possession.

The homeowner called for law enforcement assistance after finding Mitchell David Holland, 36, looking into the window of her home. WCSO deputies arrived at the residence on Old Bonifay Road and located Holland in the front yard.

Holland was taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

____________________

On January 25th, deputies attempted to stop a Chevrolet truck traveling at a high rate of speed on US 90 in Caryville.

The driver, 35-year-old Patrick Rhodes of Mobile, Alabama, was taken into custody near Candy Kitchen Road after attempting to flee from law enforcement.

He is now facing charges of driving under the influence and fleeing with disregard for the safety of persons or property.

____________________

On January 26th, K9 Titan gave a positive indicator to illegal narcotics in a Dodge pickup truck during a traffic stop on U.S. 90 in Caryville.

The driver, 27-year-old Michael Thompson, and a passenger identified as 23-year-old Jonathan Thompson were both arrested on felony drug possession charges after deputies discovered methamphetamine during the investigation.

____________________

A Youngstown man was arrested on January 28th after resisting deputies during a traffic stop.

During a pat-down search for officer safety, 32- year-old Matthew Stevens attempted to conceal his hands and pockets. After a brief struggle, deputies handcuffed Stevens and found approximately 9 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

Stevens, a passenger of the vehicle, was taken into custody on charges of resisting arrest without violence and possession of methamphetamine.

____________________

Around 2 a.m. on January 29th, deputies stopped a Chevrolet pickup truck on State Road 77 in Chipley.

The driver, 40-year-old Jerime Kirkland, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine during the stop.

K9 Axil assisted deputies by alerting to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.

____________________

Just after 8 p.m. on February 5th, deputies stopped a vehicle traveling on State Road 77 in Wausau.

The passenger, later identified as 50-year-old David Anthony Laconte of Chipley, initially provided deputies with a false name when questioned.

After the deputy questioned the information provided Laconte fled on foot into the nearby wood line. He was quickly apprehended and taken into custody, at which time deputies located two plastic bags containing methamphetamine residue.

Laconte, who was wanted on two outstanding felony warrants for theft, is now facing additional charges of resisting arrest without violence, resisting officers by giving a false name, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

____________________

A traffic stop for a seat belt violation ended in the arrest of a Defuniak Springs man on February 8th.

The driver, 37-year-old Bobby Bohannon was taken into custody on felony drug possession charges after K9 Jet alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from within the vehicle.

A search resulted in deputies finding several types of narcotic pain medications and a glass pipe in Bohannon’s wallet and back pants pocket.

Bohannon was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

____________________

A Southport woman was arrested on February 8th following a traffic stop in Ebro.

Just after 7 p.m., a K9 unit stopped a Toyota sedan traveling on S.R. 20. The driver, 57-year-old Kimberly Erck was taken into custody after a search of the vehicle revealed Erck was in possession of approximately 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, cut straws, and a glass pipe.

Erck has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

____________________

On February 9th, a traffic stop on State Road 77 ended in multiple felony charges for two Ebro men.

Just after 11 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle driven by 55-year-old Royce Bartlett near Monroe Sheffield Road.

With the assistance of K9 Jet, deputies conducted a search and located 5 used hypodermic needles containing methamphetamine, ammunition, and a loaded rifle.

Royce Bartlett was taken into custody on charges of possession of a weapon and or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and habitually driving with a suspended license, which is a felony offense.

The passenger, 35-year-old Keith Bartlett was also taken into custody for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Royce and Keith Bartlett were transported to the Washington County Jail for booking, at which time deputies located a plastic bag of methamphetamine where Keith Bartlett was sitting.

Keith Bartlett is facing additional charges of possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence.

____________________

A traffic stop on State Road 77 in the Sunny Hills area ended in the arrest of 37-year-old Jillian Finch on February 12th.

During the stop, K9 Jet assisted deputies in locating approximately 2 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe, which was found in Finch’s purse.

Finch was taken into custody on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.