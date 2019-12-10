WCSO arrests seven in string of unrelated drug cases

Seven people were arrested after Washington County Sheriff’s deputies dealt with a string of unrelated drug cases over a three day period last week.

Tuesday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on Buckhorn Boulevard.

The suspect, 20-year-old Andrew Culp, was located hiding in a bedroom closet and was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant for violating the terms of his state probation.

Culp is also facing new charges of felony drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies located methamphetamine and a glass pipe in his bedroom during his arrest.

Late Tuesday night, deputies located a vehicle parked in the middle of Leavins Road while on patrol.

A WCSO K9 unit saw the Ford F250 and approached the driver to check on him.

During a brief investigation, the driver was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

50-year-old Raul Guillen of Chicago, Illinois, was taken into custody on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Around 10 p.m., Wednesday night, deputies stopped a blue Nissan Versa on State Road 79 in Ebro.

The driver, 50-year-old James Bennett of Panama City Beach, was taken into custody after deputies located three bags of methamphetamine and a syringe in Bennett’s vehicle during a search.

Bennett has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Early Thursday morning, WCSO deputies stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe in the parking lot of a local shopping center.

A search of the vehicle revealed three glass pipes and a plastic bag containing 3.5 grams of methamphetamine.

The driver, 39-year-old Justin Nix, and passenger, 62-year-old Richard Jarrett were both arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Just before 4 a.m., Thursday morning, WCSO deputies stopped a red Hyndai sedan on State Road 77 in Chipley.

The driver, 22-year-old Miles Tanner Birge of Chipley was taken into custody when deputies located three bags of methamphetamine and a glass pipe during a search of the vehicle.

Birge, who was identified by his Department of Corrections Inmate Release card, was booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Later Thursday night, WCSO received reports of a reckless driver on Pine Log Road. As deputies patrolled the area they located a Toyota Tundra truck, matching the description given and initiated a traffic stop.

During a search of the vehicle, 23-year-old Kyle McCormick of Panama City was taken into custody after deputies located methamphetamine in his wallet. McCormick was a passenger in the vehicle.

All seven suspects were booked into the Washington County Jail.