WCSO arrests man for heroin, cocaine

Tuesday, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies interrupted a Highlands County man attempting to inject heroin while parked outside of a Chipley motel.

Around midnight, December 10th, WCSO deputies spotted an occupied Honda CRV parked behind a semi-trailer just outside of The Super 8 motel parking lot. As deputies approached the SUV and activated emergency lights, the driver, 37-year-old Brian Thomas Harper, of Sebring, Florida began to drive forward. He then abruptly stopped and exited his vehicle before reluctantly complying with deputies’ commands.

K9 Titan was deployed and detected narcotics inside the vehicle.

A search revealed Harper was in possession of multiple items containing heroin, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Deputies also located a syringe loaded with heroin in the center console area.

Harper told deputies he was trying to “shoot up” as they arrived.

Harper was booked into the Washington County Jail on two charges of felony drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.