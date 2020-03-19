WCSD to stream special board meeting

The Washington County School District will hold a special board meeting at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 20. The CDC’s guidelines regarding the number of individuals in the meeting room will be adhered; however, in order for the meeting to be available to the public, two platforms … Zoom and Facebook Live … will be used in order to stream the meeting.

If using Zoom, you will need to download the Zoom app to your phone, tablet or PC prior to the meeting time or you can call in using the number and meeting ID shown below. Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/110315857 Meeting ID: 110 315 857 One tap mobile

+13126266799,,110315857# US (Chicago)