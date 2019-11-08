WCSD – Legal Advertisement

The Washington County School District is accepting bids for the District Groundskeeping Contract.

Bid forms and specifications may be picked up at the Washington County School Board’s district office, 652 Third Street, Chipley, Florida, 32428 Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. or downloaded from the school district’s website, www.wcsdschools.com.

There will be a mandatory pre-bid meeting on November 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Washington County School Board’s district office.

Bids are to be sealed and marked “District Groundskeeping Contract, Bid # 20-03” and delivered or mailed to the District Office on or before December 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. CST. Bids will be opened at this time and formally presented for Board action at the December 9, 2019 regular school board meeting.

The Washington County School District reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.