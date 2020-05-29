WCHD announces additional COVID-19 cases

The Washington County Health Department (WCHD) announces additional cases of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Washington County. All individuals have been advised to isolate and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The individuals and all contacts will be monitored by Washington County Health Department epidemiology staff to contain the spread of this disease. This totals 57 COVID-19 cases in Washington County with 34 of those being associated with a long-term care facility.

• 75-year-old female

• 71-year-old male

• 60-year-old female

• 83-year-old male