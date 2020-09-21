WCCS has a great start

Students at Washington County Christian School have just completed six weeks of classes.

According to principal, Debbie Moore, “The students have adjusted well, and the teachers are really our superheroes! We have made some adjustments in dealing with health safety, but it has been an exciting time to be back together, learning, and growing.”

There are several exciting new things at WCCS this year. For the first time in school history, there will be a golf team, a drone team, and a music program. Students are excited to get these programs underway and look forward to all that the 2020-21 school year has to offer.

“Our mission is to encourage hearts, engage minds, and equip students for service. We offer a rigorous, traditional curriculum that is designed to prepare students for college, and to give them a well rounded education from a biblical perspective,” as stated by Moore. WCCS welcomes all families interested in being a part of our mission. For more information visit the website at washingtoncountychristianschool.org.