Joshua Allan Ways, age 31, of Wausau, FL passed from this life on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his home in Wausau. He was born on September 7, 1988 to the late Richard Spencer Ways and Mary Ann (Gilbride) Ways in Alexandria, VA.

Along with his father he is preceded in death by his grandfather, William Ways, great grandparents, Eloise and Richard Ways, nephew, Lucas Logsdon.

Survivors include his mother, Mary Ann Ways of Wausau, FL, son, Jaxson Lee Ways of Maryland, grandmother, Barbara Nielsen, grandfather, Thomas Gilbride, brother, Marshall Safford of West Virginia, sister, Amanda Logsdon of Wausau, FL, nephews, Landen and Liam Logsdon and special friend, Crystal Miller of Alexandria, VA.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements.

