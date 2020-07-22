Watts obit

Kathryn Sansing Watts, age 99, of Chipley, FL, passed from this life on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Boswell Manor in Bonifay.

She was born on March 19, 1921 in Mashulaville, MS, to the late Tom and Lena (Strait) Sansing.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Watts, Sr.; son, Rufus Watts, Jr.; two sisters: Martha Highly and Dorothy Gainey.

Survivors include two sons: Eugene Watts and wife Gerriann of Chipley, and Ian Watts and wife Rosanna of Glendale, CA; three grandchildren: Andrea Watts and wife Cat Williams, Trey Watts and wife Misty of Chipley, and Stacy Collins and husband Kevin of Chipley; four great grandchildren: Jayde Brown and husband Jordan, Clark Collins, Banner Collins, and Addison Watts; and one daughter-in-law, Barbara Watts.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 25, at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. with funeral service to follow. Reverend Sam Bollinger will be officiating. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Boswell Manor, 2185 County Road 173 North, Bonifay, FL 32425.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.