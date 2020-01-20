Watson obit

Ms. Opal Deese Watson, 86, of Marianna, FL died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Opal was born on December 25, 1933 in Geneva County, AL. She moved to Jackson County as a young child where she remained until her death. Opal was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and loved the Lord. She married Leroy Watson, (her “Sweet Pea”) December 8, 1954 and was a housewife and mother all of her adult life. She enjoyed working with her flowers and crafts. Opal loved her family and being mom to the neighborhood kids.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Leroy Watson; her father and mother, Wiley and Millie Deese; granddaughter, Alyson Johnston; special nephew, Richard Watson; three sisters, Francis, Jeanetta, and Bama.

Opal is survived by one son, Virgil Watson and his wife, Karen; two daughters, Nancy Tibbitts, Denise Johnston and her husband, Wesley; six grandchildren, Jennifer Maddox, Clinton Watson, Christopher Black, Schuyler Tibbitts, Julie Tibbitts, and Logan Johnston; along with many great and great-great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 10 am, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Roland Rabon officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.