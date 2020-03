The City of Chipley Public Works Department will be closing a portion of Brickyard Road from 8th Street to Orange Hill Road for emergency water line repairs on Tuesday, March 17th beginning at 12:15 p.m.

Any questions please call Public Works @ 850-638-6346.

The Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued on 03/17/2020 is hereby rescinded. The repairs were completed with no interruption to services.