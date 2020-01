The City of Chipley Public Works Department will be closing a portion of West Boulevard from Highway 90 to Forrest Avenue AND Westbourne Avenue at the intersection of West Boulevard for water line repairs. Road closure to begin on Monday, January 6th, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.

An update will be provided once the road is opened to thru traffic.

If you have any questions please call the Public Works Department at (850) 638-6346.