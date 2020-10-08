Wasylenko obit

Dennis J. Wasylenko, 47, a resident of Bonifay, FL, formerly a lifelong Yonkers, New York resident, died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his residence in Florida.

He was born on August 6, 1973 to Joseph and Carole Treacy Wasylenko in Bronxville, New York.

He was raised and educated in Yonkers graduating from Sacred Heart High School. Mr. Wasylenko was most recently a maintenance engineer at the Splash Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida. Previously, he was a sanitation worker for the DPW in Yonkers, New York. Dennis was a member of the Grace Fellowship Christian Church in Bonifay, Florida, and a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church when he lived in Yonkers, New York. He coached the North Yonkers Boys & Girls Club, was a former member of the Lakers A.C. and enjoyed refereeing.

He is survived by two sons, Ryan Wasylenko, YPD and Sean Patrick Wasylenko, both of Yonkers, New York, a daughter, Erin Wasylenko also of Yonkers, New York, and a sister Dawn Treacy of Connecticut. He is also survived by his ex-wife and dear friend, Bonnie Brown Wasylenko of Yonkers, New York. He was predeceased by a sister, Debbie Treacy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Grace Fellowship Christian Church in Bonifay, Florida on Tuesday, October 13th at 5:30pm.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at Whalen & Ball Funeral Home in Yonkers, New York on Tuesday, October 20th from 4-8pm. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday October 21st at 10:30am. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Yonkers, New York.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Grace Fellowship Christian Church, 2249 Highway 179, Bonifay, FL 32425.

Peel Funeral Home of Bonifay, Florida in charge of arrangements.