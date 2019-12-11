Waste Management holiday schedule

The week of Christmas:

If your garbage is normally picked up on Wednesday, it will be picked up on Thursday. Note: Residential/Commercial carts.

If your garbage is normally picked up on Thursday, it will be picked up on Friday. Note: Residential/Commercial carts.

Commercial garbage normally picked up on Friday will be picked up on Saturday. Note: Commercial dumpsters.

*** Drivers will start a little early, customers will need to place trash out the night before to ensure pick up today***

The week of New Year’s:

If your garbage is normally picked up on Wednesday, it will be picked up on Thursday. Note: Residential/Commercial carts.

If your garbage is normally picked up on Thursday, it will be picked up on Friday. Note: Residential/Commercial carts.

Commercial garbage normally picked up on Friday will be picked up on Saturday. Note: Commercial dumpsters.

*** Drivers will start a little early, customers will need to place trash out the night before to ensure pick up today***

If you have any questions please contact City Hall at (850) 638-6350.