Waste Management holiday schedule

The week of Christmas:
If your garbage is normally picked up on Wednesday, it will be picked up on Thursday. Note: Residential/Commercial carts.
If your garbage is normally picked up on Thursday, it will be picked up on Friday. Note: Residential/Commercial carts.
Commercial garbage normally picked up on Friday will be picked up on Saturday. Note: Commercial dumpsters.
*** Drivers will start a little early, customers will need to place trash out the night before to ensure pick up today***
The week of New Year’s:
If your garbage is normally picked up on Wednesday, it will be picked up on Thursday. Note: Residential/Commercial carts.
If your garbage is normally picked up on Thursday, it will be picked up on Friday. Note: Residential/Commercial carts.
Commercial garbage normally picked up on Friday will be picked up on Saturday. Note: Commercial dumpsters.
*** Drivers will start a little early, customers will need to place trash out the night before to ensure pick up today***
If you have any questions please contact City Hall at (850) 638-6350.