Wasson obit

Darryl Wasson age 58 passed from this life Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Flowers Hospital.

He was born in Hawaii on December 7, 1962 to Wesley Wasson and Judith Lomax Tyre. Darryl was a retired Army veteran.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Darryl is survived by his brothers: Wesley F. Wasson Jr, Thomas Wasson and wife Tonya; his sisters: Michele Lewis and husband Steve and Stacey Phillips; and his daughters: Cansas Wasson and husband Adam, Hailey Wasson, Ally Roche and husband Cecil and Emily Curtwright; and his grandchildren: Hayden Ladd, Carson Ladd, Ayden Roche, Gabriel Roche, Curtis Roche, Whitley Roche, Grayson Roche, Tucker Patterson, Clay Patterson and Henley Halli.

Funeral service for Darryl will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 26, 2021 at First Baptist in Chipley with Reverend Mike Orr officiating. Interment will follow at Bonnet Pond Cemetery in Chipley, FL. Visitation will be held at 6:00-8:00 P.M. Thursday, March 25th at Brown Funeral Home Chapel.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.