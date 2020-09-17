Washington County update from Emergency Management

Washington County remains under an areal flood threat due to flooding from Hurricane Sally.

Preliminary damage assessments are underway.

Washington County Schools will be closed Friday, September 18. For more information, please visit their website atwww.wcsdschools.com.

Chipley City Hall, the Chipley Library, and the Washington County UF/IFAS Office remain closed.

Water rescues continue in around the Vernon area and vehicles traveling through flood waters are stalling causing additional problems for emergency personnel.

County Roads remain closed and State Road 277 from Pioneer Road to Clayton Road is closed due to flooding.

There are no reported power outages.

A refuge of Last Resort was opened over night for flood victims in the Chipley area but closed at 7:00 AM this morning with no evacuees reporting.

Future Planning Concerns:

Flood stage on the Choctawhatchee River at Caryville is 14 feet. At 12PM the river was at 14.7 feet and rising. It will crest at 18.2 feet at 1:00 PM on September 18 and second crest of 18.7 on September 20 with a steady decline forecast.

The Choctawhatchee River near Ebro is currently at 14.06 feet. It reaches minor flood stage 14 feet. The river is forecast to crest near Ebro on September 18th around 7:00 PM at 20.7 ft. This level will hold fairly steady through Sept 21st.

The Holmes Creek at Vernon is currently at 25.82 feet. This is the highest recorded level. Crest is expected tomorrow around 1:00PM at approximately 27.06 ft.

Econfina Creek is at 25.41 feet, the record is 26 feet on October 12, 2018.

Public Information: Travel on Washington County roads is extremely dangerous. Individuals should stay off roads to avoid life threatening situations. DO NOT drive a vehicle through water. Quick rising water can be swift carrying vehicles off roads.