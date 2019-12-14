Washington County Traffic Advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. To avoid inconvenience to the traveling public during the predicted heavy traffic period during the year-end holiday period, there will be no lane closures on state roads from Tuesday, Dec. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 2. These lane closure restrictions include both construction and maintenance activities.

Washington County:

State Road 273 (S.R.) Pavement Testing from S.R. 77 to the Jackson County Line – Motorists can expect slow moving vehicles and frequent stops between S.R. 77 and the Jackson County line from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 as crews perform roadway testing.

U.S. 90 Pavement Testing from S.R. 277 (Vernon Highway) to the end of the 4-lane east of Chipley – Drivers may encounter minor delays between S.R. 277 and the end of the four-lane east of Chipley from 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 to 1 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 as crews perform pavement testing.

S.R. 77 Widening from north of County Road 279 to north of Blue Lake Road – All traffic on S.R. 77 from north of Sunny Hills Boulevard to south of Rogers Road will be transitioned onto the newly constructed southbound lanes beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20. The shift will allow crews to complete reconstruction of the existing roadway.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.