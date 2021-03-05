Washington County traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Washington County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities

Interstate 10 Routine Bridge Inspection over Choctawhatchee River – Motorists will encounter daytime lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9 for crews to perform a routine bridge inspection.

U.S. 90 Pavement Testing from the end of the 4-lane in Chipley to the Jackson County line – There will be intermittent daytime lane restrictions from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 and Wednesday, March 17 as crews core samples of the roadway for testing.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.