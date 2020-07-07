Washington County Summer Recovery Program

With funding assistance from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER), the Washington County School District was able to offer a summer recovery program for last year’s K-3 students. This recovery program prioritized students with significant academic need in reading or who were at risk of being retained. Additional slots were offered on a first come basis to all K-3 students, as well as to local private schools and home schooled students. In addition, the program was expanded to include rising kindergarteners.

The program began at WAVE, Kate M. Smith, and Vernon Elementary Schools on Monday, July 6 and will continue weekly, Monday – Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., concluding on Thursday, July 30.

WCSD applied for the GEERS under the Coronavirus Aid Act for funding assistance for staff, supplies and other needs.

The District is providing transportation, breakfast and lunch for all participating students.