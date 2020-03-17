Washington County Schools COVID-19 update

As of today, Tuesday, March 17th, per information released to School Superintendents from the Department of Education, students will not return to school until April 15th, 2020.

Teachers will return to work on Monday, March 30th following our Spring Break. It is the intent from DOE that students can begin working remotely from home beginning March 30th. We will continue to work together as a District to finalize our Instructional Continuity Plan.

When we return, we will be following the new CDC recommended guidelines for meetings (no more than 10 people in a single occupied space). The District will be working closely with DOE for guidance in completing our plans. Be advised this timeline could change.

Additional information from DOE will be forthcoming.