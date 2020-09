💢💢 WASHINGTON COUNTY ROADS CLOSED 💢💢

⚠️Washington County is experiencing heavy rainfall and road conditions are extremely dangerous. It is very important that you stay OFF THE ROADS.

🛑 ALL ROADS ARE CLOSED WITH THE EXCEPTION OF EMERGENCY VEHICLES AND ESSENTIAL CRITICAL TRAVEL ONLY.

🚧 All barricades are in use and it is possible that you could be traveling across damaged roads without warning.