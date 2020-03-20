Washington County business community

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners will be hosting a Business Community Meeting on Monday, March 23, at 10 a.m. This will be a call-in meeting ONLY. The call-in number for this meeting is (850) 260-0118. Please enter the participant code 35719 when prompted.

Chairman, Tray Hawkins will be in attendance at this meeting with local area businesses to gather necessary information and needs (i.e. personal protection equipment, hand sanitizer, supplies, etc.) of the business community to help keep them open. As a County, we desire to keep our businesses open and keep the community thriving by supporting our business owners at this crucial time. If you are a Washington County business, please plan on calling into this meeting.

Please submit any questions and/or needs no later than Monday, March 23, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. to info@washingtonfl.com.

The Washington County Chamber is strongly urging residents to please SHOP LOCAL as we are dealing with the Coronavirus issue.

The residents of Washington County will get through this, but we must keep our businesses as whole as possible. By SHOPPING LOCAL, we are helping each other, our friends and neighbors, and keeping the economic health of our county intact. Each dollar spent in Washington County turns over 6-7 times, helping people pay their bills and make purchases. SHOP LOCAL!

