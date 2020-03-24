Washington County BOCC COVID-19 update

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners Government Annex is currently closed to public access. The staff is still working to meet the community needs via phone, email or the county website. Although the offices are closed to the public, county boat launches and parks are still open. Understanding that you and your families need an escape, everyone is encouraged to still practice your social distancing and good hand washing practices put forth from the CDC and Florida Department of Health to help slow the spread. Together we can beat this virus and come back stronger!

Please make sure you join the community Facebook groups, Washington County Restaurant Options During COVID-19, Washington County Retail Information During COVID-19 and Washington County Mask Building & Supply that were created to help distribute information and resources to our residents and local businesses.

The restaurant group is encouraging local restaurants and eateries to post any new hours of operation, any take-out or delivery options, limited menus, family meal options or any other relevant information that customers may need to know. The public is encouraged to support our local restaurants during this difficult time in their industry.

The retail information group encourages local retail businesses to post any hours of operation changes or any other changes to the way they serve their customers or anything special they are offering to help the community during this time. The public is encouraged to shop local to support our local retail industry.

The last Facebook group was created to solve a huge problem facing almost every community right now – the need for medical masks. Community volunteers are asked to help sew medical masks for the community’s nursing homes, assisted living facilities, doctor’s offices and local businesses that deal with the public. WestPoint Home graciously donated fabric and elastic for the bands and the county employees are boxing up materials and delivering them to the homes of volunteers to be sewn. Once these masks are picked up, they will be delivered to Fleener’s Cleaners, who has volunteered to sanitize them before they head to their final homes. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities will have orders filled first, followed by doctor’s offices and clinics and then businesses that deal with the public. They expect to start getting masks in soon. If you are a facility or business in need, please call or text your request to Heather Lopez at (850) 658-4071 so they can get masks to you as soon as possible.

For current local and state information please like the Emergency Management of Washington County Facebook page and visit the County’s website at www.washingtonfl.com. Click on the red COVID-19 button in the top right-hand corner of the home page to access links to resources and information.