If you’ve driven past the Washington County Ag Center recently, you’ve noticed it is not business as usual on the site. Hurricane Sally’s floodwaters filled the space from 18” to 27” throughout the entire building. Rebuilding is moving at a steady pace now, and the expected completion time is June 2021.

One of the most popular services offered through UF/IFAS Extension Washington County is soil sample kits and analysis assistance. If you need soil sample bags and instructions, see Nikki West at the County Government Annex at 1331 South Boulevard – Office 209. You can also call 850-638-6180 to reach the Extension Office.

UF/IFAS Extension agents continue to be available to you by phone, email, and site visits if needed.

Contact information for extension agents:

Julie Pigott Dillard, County Extension Director & 4-H Agent – juliepd@ufl.edu, 850-638-6180

Mark Mauldin, Agriculture & Natural Resources Agent – mdm83@ufl.edu, 352-317-7799

Matthew Orwat, Horticulture Agent – mjorwat@ufl.edu, 817-988-9690

Judy Corbus, Family & Consumer Sciences Agent – jlcorbus@ufl.edu, 850-638-6180