Washington and Holmes County traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Washington and Holmes County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

I-10 Routine Bridge Inspection over Reedy and Sandy Creek– Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures two miles east of State Road (S.R.) 81 over Reedy Creek and one-half mile east of S.R. 81 over Sandy Creek from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 6.

S.R. 79 Widening- There will be intermittent lane restrictions near Court Avenue in Vernon 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 5 through Tuesday, April 6. Lane closures will not occur during school bus transportation hours. Flaggers and additional signage will assist in directing motorists through the work area.

S.R. 77 Widening – Traffic just north of the Hard Labor Creek Bridge will encounter intermittent lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 6 as crews inspect the new drainage system. Traffic flaggers and additional signage will be used to direct motorists through the work area.

Pioneer Road (County Road 278) over Piney Branch Bridge Replacement-Workers will be present, please be careful traveling through the work zone.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.