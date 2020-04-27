Warren obit

Madison “Maddie” Dawn (Everett) Warren, age 19, of Panama City, FL, formerly of Bonifay, FL succumbed to her injuries resulting from an automobile accident on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Vernon, FL.

She is survived by her husband: Alex Shakeel Warren, Sr.; her children: Alex Shakeel Warren, Jr. and Avoniee Rae’lene Warren; her parents: Shelly Rae Chancey and Martin Wayne Everett, Sr. both of Bonifay, Florida; paternal grandparents: Ludie Everett, Caryville, Florida and Curtis Everett, Sr., of Panama City, Florida; her siblings: Alexa Everett all of Bonifay, Florida, Trevon Chancey, Nicholas Everett and Martin Wayne Everett, Jr.; maternal aunts and uncles: Andy (Jackie) Gunther, Chipley, Florida, Joe (Brandi) Gunther, Geneva Alabama, Scott (Michelle) Chancey, Orlando, Florida, Rick (Joyce) Chancey, Orlando, Florida, Jenny (Ron) Bailes, Charlie (Cindy) Gunther, Orlando, Florida and Sherry (Larry) Hughes, Goodlettsville, Tennessee; maternal great aunts: Gail Garcia, Beverly Wilson, Mary Watkins and Melissa Everett all of Bonifay, Florida; paternal aunts and uncles: LaToya D. Bell (Justin, fiancé) of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, Raymond (Armandina) Johns and Curtis Everett, Jr. all of Caryville, Florida; paternal great aunts and uncles: Reverend James (Willie Mae) Johns, Joseph Johns all of Caryville, Florida, and Mae R. Peterson of Bonifay, Florida; mother and father-in-law: Lincoln and Merlene Warren of Panama City, Florida; sister-in-law: Lisa Warren of Panama City, Florida and a brother-in-law: Omar and his wife Miracle Warren of Bonifay, Florida; numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death: maternal grandparents: Joyce and Ted Gunther; step grandfather, Timothy Shackelford; aunt: Kathy Johns Lee.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 3-5PM, at the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel in Graceville, FL.

In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID-19 Virus, a private service will be held for family.