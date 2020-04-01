Warrant service results in two arrests

HOLMES COUNTY – An attempt to serve an arrest warrant led to the arrest of two Westville residents for possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a RM Ward Road residence Tuesday, March 31, to locate 36-year-old Shawna M. Forehand, who was wanted on a Holmes County warrant for violation of probation.

Deputies made contact with Forehand and 28-year-old Kenneth J. Bradley, Jr. inside a shed located on the property, where they both had been staying. While in the shed, deputies observed a small baggie containing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia such as digital scales and a spoon containing meth residue lying in plain sight.

Bradley was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Forehand was arrested on the active warrant and is additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.