Sara A. “Sally” Ward, 60 of Slocomb, AL formerly of Graceville, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her residence following a sudden illness.

Sally was born in Baltimore, Maryland on February 1, 1960 to the late Robert and Betty Carson Breth. Sally was Supervisor/Lead Operator with Bonifay Waste Water Treatment Plant. She was dual certified in fresh and waste water in both Florida and Alabama for 40 plus years. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.

Preceded in death by her parents and one brother Sam Breth.

Survived by her beloved son Daniel Ward, Graceville; one brother Robert “Bobby” Breth, Dothan, AL; nephew Shaun Breth, niece Shane Breth Wooten; several great nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Her Life will be 7 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Chester Padgett officiating and James & Lipford Funeral Home directing.

Family will receive friends on Thursday 6 p.m. until time of service.