Ms. Betty Sue Ward, age 80, of Ponce de Leon, FL, passed away July 18, 2020, at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay.

She was born December 15, 1939 in Caryville to the late Rufus Maxwell Ward and Mae Elizabeth Simmons Ward.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by one sister, Maxie Ward Baker.

Betty is survived by one brother, Raymond Ward of Westville, and three nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.