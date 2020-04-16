Walthall obit

Mrs. Betty Claudette Varnum Walthall, age 72, of Chipley, Florida passed away April 13, 2020 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley.

She was born June 20, 1947 in Bonifay, Florida. Betty was preceded in death by her father Hosea Walter Varnum.

Betty is survived by her mother, Edna Varnum Laney of Chipley, Florida; one daughter, Renee Walthall and Paul Gates of Chipley, FL; two grandsons, Aydien Outler and Ethan Gates; one brother, Elliott Walter Varnum and Donna Kay of Tallahassee, FL; two nieces, Rachael Varnum and Brandi Collins; one nephew, Elliott W. Varnum, Jr.

Betty was born in Bonifay, raised in Vernon and schooled in Chipley. She was an excellent student graduating as a valedictorian from Chipley High School in 1965 where she was a cheerleader and member of the high school community. She continued her education with a BA from NW Fla. College and while employed with the Washington Co. School system, obtained her Masters degree. She loved teaching and was a champion for the downtrodden loving all and helping all. She was an extremely generous and loving person. She will be missed by all of her family and friends.

Due to the current state of affairs with the Chinese virus, there can be no memorial service for this wonderful and generous lady. Please just offer up a prayer for Betty and hold your family close, loving each and every member as she would.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.