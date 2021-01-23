Walters obit

Frances Palmer Walters, age 75, passed from this life Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Gulf Coast Medical Center.

She was born in La Porte, Texas on December 27, 1944 to Warren D. and Dorothea (Votaw) Palmer.

Mrs. Frances had a Master’s Degree in Science, a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology, was an author and was an educator for Washington County School Board, Jackson County School Board and Grace and Glory Christian School.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, William Donald Walters.

Mrs. Frances is survived by her daughters, Mary Elizabeth Patrick and husband Elbert Scarbrough, and Linda Gammage, her brother, William Palmer, her sister, Helen June O’Rear, two grandchildren, Jennifer McKeehan and Gwendolyn Overmier and 7 great grandchildren, Westley A. VerDel, Matthew H. Verdel, Destiny Marie Ray, Faith Annalee Harden, Eleanor Grace Devezin, Christopher Maverick Eli Devezin and Evangeline Serenity Devezin.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.