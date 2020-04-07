Wall Street Markets donates to Washington County

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners were recipients of a generous donation of $20,000 on Tuesday, April 7, from Wall Street Markets owner Rick Treadwell. A family owned and operated business, Wall Street Markets runs grocery chains and feed stores in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, including Chipley’s Brickyard Market and Piggly Wiggly.

The funds from this donation are to be used to offset utility bills for unemployed Washington County residents in need. The funds will be managed and distributed through the local Tri-County Community Council office located at 623 Highway 273 in Chipley. The qualifications and requirements to receive funds will include proof of Washington County residency and a recently submitted unemployment application due to COVID-19. The maximum allowance per household shall be $300.00.

“On behalf of the Washington County Board of County Commissioners and its constituents, thank you for your thoughtfulness and generosity during this COVID-19 pandemic.” Board Chairman, Tray Hawkins stated.

For more information on applying for this emergency funding, please contact Tri-County Community Council at (850) 638-4520. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8-4:30pm. For more information on the donor, visit www.wallstreetmarketsllc.com.