Walker obit

Grady B. Walker, age 64, of Panama City, FL, passed away, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center following complications of a sudden onset of COVID-19.

Grady was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on January 31, 1956 to the late Grady Walker and Juanita Coffman Walker. He was a structural welder and had worked for 30 years with Gryphon Technology (Support of the U.S. Navy Hovercraft). Grady loved playing with his grandchildren, fishing, hunting and playing his banjo and guitar. He was an avid Alabama fan “Roll Tide”.

A Celebration of His Life will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Little Rock Assembly of God Church with Bro. Joe Earnest officiating. Burial will follow in Marvin Chapel Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the church Saturday, 10 a.m. until time of the service.

Please note the recommendations of the CDC with be followed.

Survived by his two children: Crystal Earnest (Joe), Graceville, and Grady Wayne Walker, Lynn Haven; life partner, Nancy Andrews, Panama City; two brothers: James “Jim” Walker (Sandra), and Scott Walker (Robin), Monteagle, TN; three grandchildren: L.J. Earnest, Beverly Earnest, Benjamin Earnest; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.