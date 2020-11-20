This year’s Be Fearless Walk of Hope is set for Saturday, December 12.

The event is usually held to commemorate Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, which is observed nationally in September, but it was postponed this year due to Covid-19 concerns.

The 3rd annual Be Fearless Walk of Hope will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 12, in Chipley. Participants will meet at New Life Fellowship Church to hear stories from attempt survivors prior to the walk, which will begin at 3 p.m. From the church, the route will continue along Highway 90 before ending at the Chipley Police Department. Social distancing will be observed.

This annual event is a labor of love for its organizers, all of whom have lost a loved one to suicide – each from a different background, each following a different life path – a fact organizers say highlights the issue of suicide as one affecting all walks of life.

For more information on the Walk of Hope, or to share your story, contact Jennifer Losee at 850-768-0520. Walk of Hope t-shirts are also available for purchase to help support local suicide awareness and prevention efforts.

Those wishing to donate through this event may do so by making funds payable to New Life Fellowship Church and notating on the donation: “Walk of Hope”.

New Life Fellowship Church is located at 695 5th St., Chipley.