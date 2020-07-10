Wages obit

Kimberly Corbin Wages, age 37, of Chipley, FL, went home to be with the Lord on July 8, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Kim was born on August 19, 1982, to Timothy Dwayne Corbin and Lisa Michelle York. She was a lifelong resident of the Panhandle and was a 2000 graduate of Chipley High School. Kim worked for Walmart and was a member of Rock Hill Church.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, John Hinrichs.

She is survived by her parents, Tim and Lisa Corbin of Cottondale; husband, William Wages of Chipley; son, Landon Mitchell Wages of Chipley; sisters: Krissy Corbin Burns (Clay) of Chipley, and Kasey Corbin Cook (Keith) of Cottondale; maternal grandmother, Eleanor Hinrichs of Chipley; paternal grandparents, Eugene and Addlean Corbin of Cottondale; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at Rock Hill Church in Chipley with Rev. Gary Barns and Rev. Mike McFatter officiating. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Church Cemetery, with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church, 339 Rock Hill Church Road, Cottondale.

In consideration of public health and safety concerns, the family requests that anyone attending the service please wear a face covering and practice all social distancing precautions.