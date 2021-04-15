VOP warrant results in methamphetamine arrest

A Washington County woman was arrested in her home on felony drug charges after deputies executed a state violation of probation warrant.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Tharpe Rd. after receiving a tip that an occupant of the home, 48-year-old Wendy Irene Riley, had an outstanding state probation warrant. Riley was placed on probation on previous drug related felony charges stemming from 2019.

A search of the home revealed multiple paraphernalia items and a small baggy containing what later field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Riley was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the violation of probation warrant as well as the additional charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

