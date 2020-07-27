Vines obit

Patsy G. Vines, age 62, of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on July 25, 2020 at her residence.

Patsy was born on August 21, 1957 in Chipley to Gordon and Delana Alsobrooks Stubbs. She was a lifelong resident of Chipley and a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. She was known as a selfless woman, often providing for others in their times of need. Patsy enjoyed playing Bingo, but her biggest joy was her family. She thoroughly cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Delana Stubbs; two brothers: Charlie Stubbs and Johnnie Stubbs; and nephew, Corey Stubbs.

She is survived by her husband, DeWayne Bohannon of Chipley; daughter, Crystal Robinson and husband Michael of Graceville; sons: RD Stubbs and wife Lessa of Chipley, and Adam Bohannon; brother, Gordon Stubbs and wife Anita of Wausau; sister, Carolyn Taylor and husband Hughboy of Chipley; grandchildren: Jamie Laster, Jr., Jermesia Laster and fiancé Kyress Watford, Jacob Bohannon, Ginger Bohannon, Cassie Stubbs, Karmen Stubbs, Cheyenne Gainey, Samantha Corley; great grandchild, Aviana Rose Watford; nephew, Melvin “Butch” Hendrix and wife Treva and their children, Jessica Daniels and husband Shane (Zayne and Emmalyn), Lacey Hendrix (Johnnie), Courtney Hendrix (Carter); nephew, Chuck Taylor and great niece Colleen Taylor; niece, Charlotte King and her children Saharra Delabar, Eddie Delabar, Derek Delabar and wife Desiree, Brianna Sodjian, Eli Delabar, Emma Edwards; niece, Lynn Whitehead and Mike Newman and great nephews, Christopher Whitehead and Charles Whitehead; and nephew, Johnny Stubbs Jones.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley with Rev. Ernie Dupree officiating, and Obert Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley.

Pallbearers asked to serve are RD Stubbs, Jamie Laster, Jr., Ronnie Harrell, Travell Martin, Mike Newman, and Adam Bohannon.

In consideration of public health, the family request that those who wish to attend the service please wear a mask or face covering and adhere to all social distancing guidelines.